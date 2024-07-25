Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders use continual improvement approach to support safety culture [Image 2 of 10]

    Leaders use continual improvement approach to support safety culture

    JAMESTOWN, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Michael Wilkinson (Right), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Construction Support Section senior safety specialist; and Mike Freeman (Left), construction inspector; speak with Eddie Mills, American Bridge Company quality manager, about safety during the installation of ladders July 22, 2024, on Wolf Creek Dam as part of the spillway gates replacement project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    Safety
    American Bridge Company
    Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Wolf Creek Dam
    Spillways

