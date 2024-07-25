Leaders use continual improvement approach to support safety culture

Michael Wilkinson (Right), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Construction Support Section senior safety specialist; and Mike Freeman (Left), construction inspector; speak with Eddie Mills, American Bridge Company quality manager, about safety during the installation of ladders July 22, 2024, on Wolf Creek Dam as part of the spillway gates replacement project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

