    Leaders use continual improvement approach to support safety culture [Image 6 of 10]

    JAMESTOWN, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2024

    Photo by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Michael Wilkinson (Front), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Construction Support Section senior safety specialist; and Mike Freeman (Back), construction inspector; visit with Reivax Quality Control Manager Corneliu Costinas July 22, 2024, to talk about safety initiatives with the Excitation System Replacement Project at the Wolf Creek Dam Powerhouse on the Cumberland River in Jamestown, Kentucky. The Nashville District works with contractors to instill a safety culture at construction projects. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

    Safety
    Corps of Engineers
    Mike Freeman
    Michael Wilkinson
    Corneliu Costinas
    Reivax

