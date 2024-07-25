Michael Wilkinson (Front), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Construction Support Section senior safety specialist; and Mike Freeman (Back), construction inspector; visit with Reivax Quality Control Manager Corneliu Costinas July 22, 2024, to talk about safety initiatives with the Excitation System Replacement Project at the Wolf Creek Dam Powerhouse on the Cumberland River in Jamestown, Kentucky. The Nashville District works with contractors to instill a safety culture at construction projects. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2024 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 15:57 Photo ID: 8553273 VIRIN: 240722-A-EO110-2001 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 21.39 MB Location: JAMESTOWN, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leaders use continual improvement approach to support safety culture [Image 10 of 10], by Leon Roberts, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.