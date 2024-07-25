Date Taken: 10.05.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 15:57 Photo ID: 8553272 VIRIN: 231005-A-A1409-1025 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 1.83 MB Location: KUTTAWA, KENTUCKY, US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Leaders use continual improvement approach to support safety culture [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.