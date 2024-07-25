Boating Instructor Phillip Sliger observes Natural Resource Specialists Stone Fagan and Gabby Fontaine retrieving Civil Engineer Noah Haley in a rescue net during a boating safety course June 10, 2024. (USACE Photo)
Leaders use continual improvement approach to support safety culture
