Leaders use continual improvement approach to support safety culture

Old Hickory Powerhouse Maintenance Supervisor Chris Campbell extinguishes a fire during a training exercise Nov. 14, 2023, at Old Hickory Dam on the Cumberland River in Hendersonville, Tennessee. An Old Hickory Fire Department firefighter supervised the annual fire extinguisher training. (USACE Photo)

Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 07.26.2024 Location: HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE, US