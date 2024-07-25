Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders use continual improvement approach to support safety culture [Image 7 of 10]

    HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Old Hickory Powerhouse Maintenance Supervisor Chris Campbell extinguishes a fire during a training exercise Nov. 14, 2023, at Old Hickory Dam on the Cumberland River in Hendersonville, Tennessee. An Old Hickory Fire Department firefighter supervised the annual fire extinguisher training. (USACE Photo)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 07.26.2024 15:57
    Photo ID: 8553275
    VIRIN: 231114-A-A1409-1025
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Safety
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Fire Extinguisher
    Old Hickory Dam
    Old Hickory Fire Department

