Leaders use continual improvement approach to support safety culture

Michael Wilkinson (Right), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Construction Support Section senior safety specialist; and Mike Freeman (Center), construction inspector; get a safety brief July 22, 2024, from Eddie Mills, American Bridge Company quality manager, prior to entering a construction area during installation of ladders on Wolf Creek Dam as part of the spillway gates replacement project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)

Date Taken: 07.22.2024
Location: JAMESTOWN, KENTUCKY, US