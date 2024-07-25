Michael Wilkinson (Right), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District’s Construction Support Section senior safety specialist; and Mike Freeman (Center), construction inspector; get a safety brief July 22, 2024, from Eddie Mills, American Bridge Company quality manager, prior to entering a construction area during installation of ladders on Wolf Creek Dam as part of the spillway gates replacement project. (USACE Photo by Leon Roberts)
Leaders use continual improvement approach to support safety culture
