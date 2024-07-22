An F-22 Raptor from the 1st Fighter Wing takes off for a Red Flag 24-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 19, 2024. With approximately 2,200 targets, realistic threat systems and an opposing enemy force that cannot be replicated anywhere else in the world, Nellis and the Nevada Test and Training Range enable combat air forces to train to fly, fight and win together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer)

