An F-22 Raptor from the 1st Fighter Wing takes to the skies during Red Flag 24-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 19, 2024. Red Flag increases interoperability across the joint force as Airmen, Guardians, Soldiers, Marines and Sailors train together against high-end, realistic scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer)

