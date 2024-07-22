Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag 24-3 [Image 4 of 7]

    Red Flag 24-3

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    An F-22 Raptor from the 1st Fighter Wing takes to the skies during Red Flag 24-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 19, 2024. Red Flag increases interoperability across the joint force as Airmen, Guardians, Soldiers, Marines and Sailors train together against high-end, realistic scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 17:48
    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    This work, Red Flag 24-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Abigayl Salyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

