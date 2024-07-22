Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag 24-3 [Image 1 of 7]

    Red Flag 24-3

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A line of U.S. Air Force 1st Fighter Wing F-22 Raptors await pre-flight inspections during the Red Flag 24-3 exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 19, 2024. Red Flag provides unique training with an emphasis on Airmen and Guardians’ readiness for high-end warfighting and strategic competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 17:48
    Photo ID: 8543871
    VIRIN: 240719-F-VR928-1005
    Resolution: 4599x3060
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Red Flag
    1st Fighter Wing
    F-22
    RFNAFB
    Fighter Aircraft (Aircraft Type)

