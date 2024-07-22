A line of U.S. Air Force 1st Fighter Wing F-22 Raptors await pre-flight inspections during the Red Flag 24-3 exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 19, 2024. Red Flag provides unique training with an emphasis on Airmen and Guardians’ readiness for high-end warfighting and strategic competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer)
