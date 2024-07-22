A line of U.S. Air Force 1st Fighter Wing F-22 Raptors await take-off during the Red Flag 24-3 exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 19, 2024. Red Flag trains Airmen and Guardians on strategy, force design and adversary warfighting for the purpose of building a force that will reduce Air Force vulnerabilities, capitalize on strengths, and exploit our adversaries' weaknesses. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer)

