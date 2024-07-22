Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Flag 24-3 [Image 2 of 7]

    Red Flag 24-3

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force 1st Fighter Wing F-22 Raptor awaits take-off during the Red Flag 24-3 exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 19, 2024. The Red Flag exercise is organized at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, and hosted on the Nevada Test and Training Range--the U.S. Air Force's premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 17:48
    Photo ID: 8543872
    VIRIN: 240719-F-VR928-1038
    Resolution: 4024x2677
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 24-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Abigayl Salyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Flag 24-3
    Red Flag 24-3
    Red Flag 24-3
    Red Flag 24-3
    Red Flag 24-3
    Red Flag 24-3
    Red Flag 24-3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download