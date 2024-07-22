U.S. Air Force 1st Fighter Wing F-22 Raptor awaits take-off during the Red Flag 24-3 exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 19, 2024. The Red Flag exercise is organized at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, and hosted on the Nevada Test and Training Range--the U.S. Air Force's premier military training area with more than 12,000 square miles of airspace and 2.9 million acres of land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 17:48 Photo ID: 8543872 VIRIN: 240719-F-VR928-1038 Resolution: 4024x2677 Size: 1.03 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag 24-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Abigayl Salyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.