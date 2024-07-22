An F-22 Raptor from the 1st Fighter Wing takes off during Red Flag 24-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 19, 2024. Red Flag prepares and positions Airmen and Guardians for long-term competition with pacing challengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2024 17:48
|Photo ID:
|8543893
|VIRIN:
|240719-F-VR928-1154
|Resolution:
|5364x3569
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Flag 24-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Abigayl Salyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.