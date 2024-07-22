An F-22 Raptor from the 1st Fighter Wing takes off during Red Flag 24-3 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 19, 2024. Red Flag prepares and positions Airmen and Guardians for long-term competition with pacing challengers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2024 Date Posted: 07.22.2024 17:48 Photo ID: 8543893 VIRIN: 240719-F-VR928-1154 Resolution: 5364x3569 Size: 1.34 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Flag 24-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Abigayl Salyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.