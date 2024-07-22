Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Flag 24-3 [Image 5 of 7]

    Red Flag 24-3

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    An F-22 Raptor from the 1st Fighter Wing takes off for a Red Flag 24-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 19, 2024. Red Flag provides realistic training to our Airmen and Guardians that imitates the pacing threat's investment in hypersonics, artificial intelligence and counter space capabilities. This provides our Airmen and Guardians operating in air, space and cyber domains with real-time war scenarios to test their readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2024
    Date Posted: 07.22.2024 17:48
    Photo ID: 8543891
    VIRIN: 240719-F-VR928-1161
    Resolution: 5594x3722
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 24-3 [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Abigayl Salyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red Flag 24-3
    Red Flag 24-3
    Red Flag 24-3
    Red Flag 24-3
    Red Flag 24-3
    Red Flag 24-3
    Red Flag 24-3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Fighter Wing
    F-22
    RFNAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download