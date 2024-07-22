An F-22 Raptor from the 1st Fighter Wing takes off for a Red Flag 24-3 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 19, 2024. Red Flag provides realistic training to our Airmen and Guardians that imitates the pacing threat's investment in hypersonics, artificial intelligence and counter space capabilities. This provides our Airmen and Guardians operating in air, space and cyber domains with real-time war scenarios to test their readiness capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Abigayl Salyer)

