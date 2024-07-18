Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Concert Band performs at the War Memorial of Korea [Image 6 of 12]

    U.S. Navy Concert Band performs at the War Memorial of Korea

    SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA

    07.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto 

    U.S. Navy Band

    2407120-N-PG545-1117, Seoul, South Korea (July 20, 2024) Chief Musician William Edwards, from Bowie, Maryland, performs with the U.S. Navy Concert Band at the War Memorial of Korea. In addition to hundreds of locals, the event was attended by distinguished guests Philip Goldberg, U.S. Ambassador of Korea, Paik Seung-ju, Chairman of the War Memorial Association, and Rear Admiral Neil Koprowski, U.S. Naval Forces Korea. The event was the result of a collaboration between the U.S. Navy Band, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul and the War Memorial. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

    conference
    navy band
    music
    concert

