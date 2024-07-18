U.S. Navy Concert Band performs at the War Memorial of Korea

240720-N-PG545-1054, Seoul, South Korea (July 20, 2024) Musician 1st Class John Mangonon, from Elk Grove, California, performs with the U.S. Navy Concert Band at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul. In addition to hundreds of locals, the event was attended by distinguished guests Philip Goldberg, U.S. Ambassador of Korea, Paik Seung-ju, Chairman of the War Memorial Association, and Rear Admiral Neil Koprowski, U.S. Naval Forces Korea. The event was a collaboration between the U.S. Navy Band, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul and the War Memorial. The event was a collaboration between the Navy Band, U.S Embassy in Seoul, and the War Memorial. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

