U.S. Navy Concert Band performs at the War Memorial of Korea

240720-N-PG545-1136, Seoul, South Korea (July 20, 2024) Musicians 1st Class Elena Yakovleva and Alyssa Primeau, and Chief Musician Allison Fletcher, perform with the U.S. Navy Concert Band at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul. The event was the result of a collaboration between the U.S. Navy Band, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul and the War Memorial. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 10:53
|Photo ID:
|8540247
|VIRIN:
|240720-N-PQ545-1136
|Resolution:
|7499x4999
|Size:
|9.43 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
