240720-N-PG545-1180, Seoul, South Korea (July 20, 2024) The U.S. Navy Band performs a concert at the War Memorial of Korea, wrapping up its eight-day tour of South Korea. In addition to hundreds of locals, the event was attended by distinguished guests Philip Goldberg, U.S. Ambassador of Korea, Paik Seung-ju, Chairman of the War Memorial Association, and Rear Admiral Neil Koprowski, U.S. Naval Forces Korea. The event was the result of a collaboration between the U.S. Navy Band, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul and the War Memorial. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2024 Date Posted: 07.20.2024 10:53 Photo ID: 8540249 VIRIN: 240720-N-PQ545-1180 Resolution: 5666x3770 Size: 7.44 MB Location: SEOUL, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Navy Concert Band performs at the War Memorial of Korea [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.