U.S. Navy Concert Band performs at the War Memorial of Korea

240720-N-PG545-1031, Seoul, South Korea (July 20, 2024) U.S. Navy Concert Band trombone section performs at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul. The event was a collaboration between the U.S. Navy Band, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul and the War Memorial. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

