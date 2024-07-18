240720-N-PG545-1193, Seoul, South Korea (July 20, 2024) Cmdr. Robert "Seph" Coats and Cmdr. C.S. White pose for a photo with distinguished guests Philip Goldberg, U.S. Ambassador of Korea, Paik Seung-ju, Chairman of the War Memorial Association, and Rear Admiral Neil Koprowski, U.S. Naval Forces Korea, following a U.S. Navy Band Concert at the War Memorial in Seoul. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.20.2024 10:53
|Photo ID:
|8540250
|VIRIN:
|240720-N-PQ545-1193
|Resolution:
|5592x3721
|Size:
|4.62 MB
|Location:
|SEOUL, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Navy Concert Band performs at the War Memorial of Korea [Image 12 of 12], by PO1 Anastasia Bonotto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.