U.S. Navy Concert Band performs at the War Memorial of Korea

240720-N-PG545-1087, Seoul, South Korea (July 20, 2024) Senior Chief Musician Randy Johnson, from Wayzata, Minnesota, performs with the U.S. Navy Concert Band at the War Memorial of Korea. The event was the result of a collaboration between the U.S. Navy Band, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul and the War Memorial. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

