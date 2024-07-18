U.S. Navy Concert Band performs at the War Memorial of Korea

240720-N-PG545-1204, Seoul, South Korea (July 20, 2024) Cmdr. Robert "Seph" Coats, U.S. Navy Band commanding officer, interacts with audience members following a U.S. Navy Concert Band concert at the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul. The event was the result of a collaboration between the U.S. Navy Band, the U.S. Embassy in Seoul and the War Memorial. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Anastasia Bonotto)

