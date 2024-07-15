U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, left, presents U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Bergin, outgoing 27th Special Operations Wing commander, with the Legion of Merit First Oak Leaf Cluster during a change of command ceremony, Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 15, 2024. While serving as commander of the 27 SOW, Bergin established an off-base dormitory lease to relieve dorm shortages on base, oversaw the establishment of Mission Sustainment Teams and a Special Operations Theater Air Operations Squadron, increased access to quality medical care and led the wing through crisis response and combat deployments.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 17:21 Photo ID: 8530240 VIRIN: 240715-F-MM194-1058 Resolution: 6093x4062 Size: 2.64 MB Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Johnston takes command of the 27th Special Operations Wing [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Kaylee Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.