Cannon Air Force Base Honor Guard members present the colors during a change of command ceremony, Cannon AFB, New Mexico, July 15, 2024. The change of command ceremony signifies the formal change of leadership in an organization with the passing of the guidon from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 17:21 Photo ID: 8530236 VIRIN: 240715-F-MM194-1035 Resolution: 6195x4130 Size: 2.59 MB Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Johnston takes command of the 27th Special Operations Wing [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Kaylee Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.