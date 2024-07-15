Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Johnston takes command of the 27th Special Operations Wing

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    Cannon Air Force Base Honor Guard members present the colors during a change of command ceremony, Cannon AFB, New Mexico, July 15, 2024. The change of command ceremony signifies the formal change of leadership in an organization with the passing of the guidon from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)

