Johnston takes command of the 27th Special Operations Wing

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Bergin, left, 27th Special Operations Wing outgoing commander, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony, Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 15, 2024. Bergin reinvigorated the wing’s heritage during his command by coining The Steadfast Line, honoring the 27 SOW’s ties to the 27th Bombardment Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)

