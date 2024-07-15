Johnston takes command of the 27th Special Operations Wing

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, left, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, receives the wing guidon from U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Bergin, 27th Special Operations Wing outgoing commander, during a change of command ceremony, Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 15, 2024. During his command, Bergin led the Steadfast Line rebranding of the wing, honoring the legacy of the 27th Bombardment Group Airmen who held the line during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)

