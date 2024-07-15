Johnston takes command of the 27th Special Operations Wing

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, Air Force Special Operations Command...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, left, presents U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Bergin, outgoing 27th Special Operations Wing commander, with the Legion of Merit First Oak Leaf Cluster during a change of command ceremony, Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 15, 2024. While serving as commander of the 27 SOW, Bergin established an off-base dormitory lease to relieve dorm shortages on base, oversaw the establishment of Mission Sustainment Teams and a Special Operations Theater Air Operations Squadron, increased access to quality medical care and led the wing through crisis response and combat deployments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark) see less | View Image Page

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. – The 27th Special Operations Wing welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony at Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 15, 2024.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, commander of Air Force Special Operations Command, presided over the ceremony and transferred the wing’s guidon from U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Bergin to U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, symbolizing the exchange of responsibility.



While serving as commander, Bergin improved the quality of life at Cannon to ensure the Wing and its families were ready to execute the mission. He oversaw the establishment of the first continental United States off-base dormitory lease, increased access to quality medical care, and most importantly, led the wing through crisis response and combat deployments.



Additionally, he reinvigorated the heritage of the wing by coining Cannon AFB The Steadfast Line, honoring the 27th SOW’s ties to the 27th Bombardment Group.



“Under Col. Bergin’s leadership, the 27th SOW has achieved remarkable success executing precision strike, specialized mobility, and intelligence missions with unmatched expertise,” said Conley. “This success is a testament to the dedication and hard work of every member of this wing, who have continually risen to meet the challenges posed by our diverse and demanding special operations mission.”



After highlighting the efforts of Bergin during his time here, Conley spoke about the wealth of knowledge Johnston will bring to the Steadfast Line.



“Col. Johnston has dedicated his career to serving our nation with distinction and a call to service that runs deep in his blood,” said Conley. “Your leadership will ensure that we continue to uphold the Steadfast Line and remain ready to face any challenge our nation needs us to tackle.”



Johnston brings a distinguished career to his new role. He has extensive operational experience, having flown combat missions in Afghanistan and Iraq, participated in humanitarian and contingency operations supporting special operations, and commanded at the squadron and group level.



Johnston, former commander of the 492nd Special Operations Training Group-Air Commando Development Center, at Hurlburt Field, Florida, was accompanied by his spouse and their daughters. Johnston returns to Cannon AFB after serving here from 2016 until 2020 as the Operations Officer and, later, commander of the 9th Special Operations Squadron.



“To the men and women of the 27th SOW, today is about you, and while this ceremony signifies a change in leadership, the expectations for the Steadfast Line remain the same,” said Johnston. “When it comes to executing the mission with precision and lethality, we will hold the line.”