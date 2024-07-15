Johnston takes command of the 27th Special Operations Wing

U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, receives his first salute as commander at a change of command ceremony, Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 15, 2024. In his previous assignment, Johnston commanded the 492nd Special Operations Training Group-Air Commando Development Center, Air Force Special Operations Command’s focal point for special operations forces operational and professional development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)

