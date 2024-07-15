Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Johnston takes command of the 27th Special Operations Wing [Image 11 of 15]

    Johnston takes command of the 27th Special Operations Wing

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess 

    27th Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, 27th Special Operations Wing commander, receives his first salute as commander at a change of command ceremony, Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 15, 2024. In his previous assignment, Johnston commanded the 492nd Special Operations Training Group-Air Commando Development Center, Air Force Special Operations Command’s focal point for special operations forces operational and professional development. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracelyn Hess)

