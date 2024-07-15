U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, addresses the wing during a change of command ceremony, Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 15, 2024. Conley facilitated the transfer of command from U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Bergin to U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Johnston. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2024 17:21
|Photo ID:
|8530239
|VIRIN:
|240715-F-MM194-1050
|Resolution:
|5855x3903
|Size:
|2.9 MB
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Johnston takes command of the 27th Special Operations Wing [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Kaylee Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Johnston takes command of the 27th Special Operations Wing
No keywords found.