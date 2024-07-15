U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, left, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, is saluted by U.S. Air Force Col. Jeremy Bergin, center, 27th Special Operations Wing outgoing commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Robert Johnston, 27th Special Operations Wing incoming commander, Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, July 15, 2024. Conley facilitated the transfer of command from Bergin to Johnston. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kaylee Clark)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.15.2024 Date Posted: 07.15.2024 17:21 Photo ID: 8530223 VIRIN: 240715-F-MM194-1023 Resolution: 6347x4231 Size: 2.5 MB Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Johnston takes command of the 27th Special Operations Wing [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Kaylee Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.