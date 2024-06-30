86 AW commander tours with 86 MXG

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rebecca Schanaman, 86th Maintenance Squadron physical dimensional technician, provides a demonstration of a height measuring system to Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, second from right, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 27, 2024. Williams visited the 86th Maintenance Squadron’s precision measurement equipment laboratory during an 86th Maintenance Group immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

