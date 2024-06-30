Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    86 AW commander tours with 86 MXG [Image 8 of 10]

    86 AW commander tours with 86 MXG

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.27.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rebecca Schanaman, 86th Maintenance Squadron physical dimensional technician, provides a demonstration of a height measuring system to Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, second from right, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 27, 2024. Williams visited the 86th Maintenance Squadron’s precision measurement equipment laboratory during an 86th Maintenance Group immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 07:14
    VIRIN: 240627-F-IB260-1042
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Ramstein AB
    86th AW
    maintenance
    86th MXG
    base immersion tour

