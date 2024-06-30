U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Salmon, 86th Maintenance Squadron Air Force Repair Enhancement Program manager, right, shows components of a circuit board to Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, left, during an immersion tour at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 27, 2024. Williams toured the 86th MXS AFREP facility to learn about their capabilities in supporting Ramstein AB’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 07:14 Photo ID: 8510636 VIRIN: 240627-F-IB260-1034 Resolution: 4942x3288 Size: 1.26 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 AW commander tours with 86 MXG [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.