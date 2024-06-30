86 AW commander tours with 86 MXG

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, far left, and Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, far right, congratulate 86th Aircraft Structural Maintenance Squadron Airmen at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 27, 2024. Williams visited several squadrons during an 86th Maintenance Group immersion tour and recognized Airmen from each squadron for excellence. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

