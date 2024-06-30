86 AW commander tours with 86 MXG

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, and Airman 1st Class Rebecca Schanaman, 86th Maintenance Squadron physical dimensional technician, perform a test to demonstrate the precision of machined components in the 86th Maintenance Squadron’s precision measurement equipment laboratory at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 27, 2024. Williams visited the 86th MXS’s precision measurement equipment laboratory during an 86th Maintenance Group immersion tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

