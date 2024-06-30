U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, admires a morale wall in a maintenance hangar at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 27, 2024. Williams received an immersion tour which gave her the opportunity to meet 86th Maintenance Group Airmen and learn about the group’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 07:14 Photo ID: 8510633 VIRIN: 240627-F-IB260-1012 Resolution: 4954x3296 Size: 1.12 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 AW commander tours with 86 MXG [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.