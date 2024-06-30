86 AW commander tours with 86 MXG

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, right, Col. Robert Blake, 86th Maintenance Group commander, center, and Chief Master Sgt. Louis Ludwig, 86th Airlift Wing command chief, second from left, discuss the towing capabilities of the 86th Maintenance Group during a tour of the group at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 27, 2024. The tour provided Williams the opportunity to meet 86th MXG Airmen and learn about the group’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

