86 AW commander tours with 86 MXG

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, signs a piece of paper for an analytical balance demonstration during an 86th Maintenance Group immersion tour at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 27, 2024. The demonstration showcased the precision machining and measuring capabilities of the 86th Maintenance Squadron precision measurement equipment laboratory by weighing a piece of notepaper before and after Williams signed it to read the weight of the signature. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

Date Taken: 06.27.2024
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
by A1C Eve Daugherty