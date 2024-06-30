U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Adrienne L. Williams, 86th Airlift Wing commander, tours a maintenance facility at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 27, 2024. Williams visited several maintenance squadrons and learned about their capabilities during an immersion tour with the 86th Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Eve Daugherty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2024 Date Posted: 07.02.2024 07:14 Photo ID: 8510632 VIRIN: 240627-F-IB260-1011 Resolution: 5178x3912 Size: 1.37 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 86 AW commander tours with 86 MXG [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Eve Daugherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.