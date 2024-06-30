100th SFS holds new FTX, Leatherface Defender Course

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lennie Henson, 100th Security Forces Squadron weapons and tactics noncommissioned officer in charge, watches defenders participating in the Leatherface Defender Agile Combat Employment Course field training exercise near Thetford, England, June 27, 2024. The exercise followed a four-week course that implemented leadership's ability to plan and execute air base defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

