U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Matthew Boles, left, 100th Security Forces Squadron lead trainer, and Staff Sgt. Laura Maciel Arciga, right, 100th SFS unit self-assessment program manager, protect a defensive fighting position during the Leatherface Defender Agile Combat Employment Course field training exercise near Thetford, England, June 27, 2024. ACE creates a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to increase resiliency and survivability while generating combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 04:30
|Photo ID:
|8510553
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-IH537-1168
|Resolution:
|5120x3318
|Size:
|4.42 MB
|Location:
|THETFORD, NORFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th SFS holds new FTX, Leatherface Defender Course [Image 13 of 13], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
