100th SFS holds new FTX, Leatherface Defender Course

Cadres with 100th Security Forces Squadron plan simulated attacks for the Leatherface Defender Agile Combat Employment Course field training exercise near Thetford, England, June 27, 2024. The exercise followed a four-week course that implemented leadership's ability to plan and execute air base defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

