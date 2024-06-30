100th SFS holds new FTX, Leatherface Defender Course

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Marina Bradley, 100th Security Forces Squadron defender, watches for opposing forces during the Leatherface Defender Agile Combat Employment Course field training exercise near Thetford, England, June 27, 2024. Airmen participated in a 26-hour exercise to secure and occupy a helicopter landing zone, while defending it from various attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

