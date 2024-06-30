100th SFS holds new FTX, Leatherface Defender Course

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Samuel Wheeler, 100th Security Forces Squadron defender, scans an area during the Leatherface Defender Agile Combat Employment Course field training exercise near Thetford, England, June 27, 2024. ACE creates a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to increase resiliency and survivability while generating combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

