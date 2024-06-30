100th SFS holds new FTX, Leatherface Defender Course

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron debrief after a simulated attack during the Leatherface Defender Agile Combat Employment Course field training exercise near Thetford, England, June 27, 2024. Airmen participated in a 26-hour exercise to secure and occupy a helicopter landing zone, while defending it from various attacks. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

