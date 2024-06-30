100th SFS holds new FTX, Leatherface Defender Course

A U.S. Airman assigned to the 100th Security Forces Squadron applies a bandage to another defender during the Leatherface Defender Agile Combat Employment Course field training exercise near Thetford, England, June 27, 2024. All defenders are taught tactical combat casualty care procedures to ensure life-saving techniques and strategies are applied in real-life combat situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)

