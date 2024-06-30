U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Smyrniou Benu, 100th Security Forces Squadron response force member, acts as an opposing force as she charges a weapon during the Leatherface Defender Agile Combat Employment Course field training exercise near Thetford, England, June 27, 2024. ACE creates a proactive and reactive operational scheme of maneuver executed within threat timelines to increase resiliency and survivability while generating combat power. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Aidan Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 04:30
|Photo ID:
|8510558
|VIRIN:
|240627-F-IH537-1756
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.75 MB
|Location:
|THETFORD, NORFOLK, GB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 100th SFS holds new FTX, Leatherface Defender Course [Image 13 of 13], by Amn Aidan Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
