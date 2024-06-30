US, ROKAF conduct training to enhance tactical airlift capabilities

Members from the 607th Air Support Operations Group, Republic of Korea combat controllers, and Republic of Korea Air Force personnel pose for a photo while setting up for a combined ROK and U.S. cargo drop training event near Yeoju, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2024. The Republic of Korea is a critical ally to the United States in the Indo-Pacific region and is key to peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ericka McCammon)

