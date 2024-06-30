Members from the 607th Air Support Operations Group, Republic of Korea combat controllers, and Republic of Korea Air Force personnel pose for a photo while setting up for a combined ROK and U.S. cargo drop training event near Yeoju, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2024. The Republic of Korea is a critical ally to the United States in the Indo-Pacific region and is key to peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ericka McCammon)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2024 02:31
|Location:
|YEOJU, KR
US, ROKAF conduct training to enhance tactical airlift capabilities
