US, ROKAF conduct training to enhance tactical airlift capabilities

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan, delivers pallet drops over a designated landing zone near Yeoju, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2024. The Republic of Korea is a critical ally to the United States in the Indo-Pacific region and is key to peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ericka McCammon)

