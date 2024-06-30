US, ROKAF conduct training to enhance tactical airlift capabilities

Pallets dropped by a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 374th Airlift Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan, land in a designated landing zone during a combined Republic of Korea and U.S. cargo drop training event near Yeoju, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2024. Interoperability and complex, realistic training with allied nations allows the U.S. Air Force to ensure it remains ready for future operations by strengthening partnerships and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ericka McCammon)

