    US, ROKAF conduct training to enhance tactical airlift capabilities [Image 5 of 7]

    US, ROKAF conduct training to enhance tactical airlift capabilities

    YEOJU, SOUTH KOREA

    06.25.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    374th Airlift Wing

    A Republic of Korea combat controller conducts operations during a combined ROK and U.S. cargo drop training event near Yeoju, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2024. Interoperability and complex, realistic training with allied nations allows the U.S. Air Force to ensure it remains ready for future operations by strengthening partnerships and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ericka McCammon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2024
    Date Posted: 07.02.2024 02:31
    Photo ID: 8510354
    VIRIN: 240625-F-ZT530-5312
    Resolution: 1758x2453
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: YEOJU, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROKAF
    Republic of Korea Air Force
    INDOPACOM

