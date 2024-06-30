US, ROKAF conduct training to enhance tactical airlift capabilities

A Republic of Korea combat controller conducts operations during a combined ROK and U.S. cargo drop training event near Yeoju, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2024. Interoperability and complex, realistic training with allied nations allows the U.S. Air Force to ensure it remains ready for future operations by strengthening partnerships and capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ericka McCammon)

