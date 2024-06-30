US, ROKAF conduct training to enhance tactical airlift capabilities

Personnel from the U.S. Air Force 607th Air Support Operations Group coordinate with Republic of Korea combat controllers during a combined ROK and U.S. cargo drop training event near Yeoju, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2024. Combined training demonstrates the U.S. commitment to the Republic of Korea and is the foundation for maintaining a combined defense posture to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ericka McCammon)

